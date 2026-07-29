South Africa: MDDA to Hand Over Digitised Broadcast Studio to Icora FM

29 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) Board will on Friday, hand over a newly digitised broadcast studio to the community radio station Icora FM in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

The handover will be led by Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong, who chairs the MDDA Board.

The upgrade forms part of the MDDA's efforts to strengthen community media through infrastructure development and improved access to modern broadcasting technology.

Icora FM serves Empangeni and surrounding communities, providing local news and information, as well as education, entertainment and a platform for community engagement.

The newly digitised studio is expected to improve the station's broadcasting and production capabilities and enhance the quality of its content. It will also provide a more efficient working environment for presenters, volunteers and producers.

The upgrade is intended to strengthen the station's ability to amplify local voices, encourage community participation and respond to the information needs of its listeners.

The MDDA said the project demonstrates the role of technology in supporting media diversity and sustainable community broadcasting.

Morolong also handed over upgraded broadcasting facilities at Radio Mafisa in Rustenburg in the North West province earlier this month.

Radio Mafisa broadcasts on 93.4 FM, serving communities including Phokeng, Boitekong, Marikana, Mogwase and Tlhabane.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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