South Africa: Grant Beneficiaries Under Review to Be Paid On 7 August

Social grant beneficiaries whose payments are under review will receive their August grants on Friday, 7 August, one day after the normal three-day payment cycle, according to the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

The agency said in a statement that beneficiaries whose grants have been flagged for review will not be paid during the usual three-day payment cycle and will instead receive their money on the fourth payment day.

The August payment schedule is:

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

· Older Persons Grant: Tuesday, 4 August

· Disability Grant: Wednesday, 5 August

· Children's Grants: Thursday, 6 August

· Grants under review: Friday, 7 August

SASSA urged beneficiaries who do not receive their grants on 4, 5 or 6 August not to panic or immediately rush to their nearest office. If their grant is under review, payment will be made on Friday, 7 August.

However, beneficiaries will still need to complete the review process during August after receiving their grants.

SASSA warned that failing to respond to a review request could result in a grant being suspended or lapsing in terms of the Social Assistance Act.

Check your SMS

SASSA said beneficiaries selected for review are notified by SMS, making it essential for grant recipients to keep their personal information up to date.

Beneficiaries must inform SASSA of any changes to their cellphone number, residential address or other contact details. They must also report changes to their financial circumstances or any travel outside South Africa.

The agency said it can only send review notifications using the contact details recorded on its database.

Grant reviews are a legal requirement designed to ensure that social assistance continues to be paid only to people who qualify. The process also helps SASSA prevent fraud and abuse and maintain an accurate beneficiary database.

What to take to your review

Beneficiaries attending a review should bring the documents required to verify their eligibility. These may include a valid South African identity document, proof of income, bank statements for the previous three months, proof of residence and proof of marital status where applicable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Depending on the type of grant, additional documents may be required, including children's birth certificates, school attendance confirmation and death certificates where the death of a spouse or child affects eligibility.

SASSA advised beneficiaries to attend their review appointments as soon as possible and to bring original documents, along with certified copies where required.

Beneficiaries who are bedridden or medically unable to visit a SASSA office should contact their nearest office. An authorised representative, or procurator, may act on their behalf where applicable.

SASSA is also encouraging beneficiaries to make use of its digital and online services where possible to avoid long queues and unnecessary travel.

The agency said free Wi-Fi is available at its offices to help clients access online services using their own smartphones, while officials can assist those who need help navigating the digital platforms.