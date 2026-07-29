South Africa: Very Cold, Wet Conditions Set in On Wednesday

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says very cold and wet conditions with light snowfall are expected to set in from Wednesday evening in places over the Eastern Cape, southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, southern Free State and the Lesotho border.

The weather conditions are due to the passage of a cut-off low weather system, which will clear from the west by Thursday.

Farmers are advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate the negative impact under such adverse weather conditions.

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Meanwhile, the weather outlook for Thursday and Friday is partly cloudy, and cold conditions are expected across the eastern parts of South Africa, with isolated to scattered rain and showers possible. Otherwise, the weather is fine and cool.

The weather service has issued the following warnings for Wednesday: