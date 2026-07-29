South Africa: SAHRC Calls for Action Following Wastewater Pollution Finding

After an investigation uncovered the significant contamination of rivers, estuaries and coastal waters in parts of the Eastern Cape, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has directed the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality to submit an emergency intervention plan to address the matter.

The Commission has directed the metro to submit the report to address severe wastewater pollution at West Bank to within 14 days.

The directive forms part of the Commission's investigative report into wastewater infrastructure failures in selected areas of the Buffalo City, Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipalities and the Kouga Local Municipality.

The investigation followed complaints, stakeholder submissions and recurring public reports of sewage spills, failing wastewater infrastructure and pollution affecting rivers and beaches.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As part of its inquiry, the Commission commissioned an accredited laboratory to conduct independent water sampling, assessed municipal monitoring data and oversight findings, inspected available evidence and afforded the affected municipalities an opportunity to respond to a provisional report.

The report found that while some coastal sites, including Nahoon and Gonubie, recorded comparatively favourable microbiological conditions on the day of sampling, serious failures were identified elsewhere.

West Bank recorded the most severe results, with E. coli levels of 616 000 per 100 millilitres and near-total oxygen depletion.

"Kouga's own data showed that final effluent at the Jeffreys Bay and KwaNomzamo wastewater treatment works remained non-compliant, while New Brighton and Hobie beaches in Nelson Mandela Bay recorded materially elevated contamination on 16 March 2026.

"The Commission finds that wastewater pollution implicates the rights to dignity and to an environment that is not harmful to health or well-being. The report does not declare every affected beach permanently unsafe but confirms that water quality may deteriorate rapidly and requires regular testing, prompt public warnings and effective investigation of pollution sources," the Commission said.

In addition to the emergency intervention plan, Buffalo City has been instructed to undertake weekly water quality monitoring at West Bank until stable compliance is demonstrated.

Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay have been directed to improve wastewater treatment performance, strengthen monitoring systems, enhance public risk communication and implement remedial measures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Commission has also called on the Department of Water and Sanitation, environmental authorities and the Eastern Cape provincial government to consider appropriate regulatory, enforcement and oversight interventions.

All respondents have been instructed to submit measurable implementation reports supported by evidence, budgets, responsible officials and clear timelines.

"Plans and infrastructure projects are not proof of compliance. The test is whether wastewater systems consistently produce lawful results, prevent sewage from entering public water environments and protect communities," the Commission said.