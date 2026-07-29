South Africa: Team SA Wins 16 Medals At the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Team SA started Wednesday with 16 medals in the bank at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, thanks to the swimming team's performances at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow.

The team continued its winning streak on Tuesday, adding another five medals and taking Team SA's tally in the pool to 16.

According to the Team South Africa website, Danika Vyncke set a new record by winning silver in the Women's 50m Freestyle S13 final at Tollcross, clocking 28.41 to break the African record. It was her first medal of Glasgow 2026.

Defending champion Lara van Niekerk won gold in the Women's 50m Breaststroke with a time of 30.43 at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

The Team South Africa website said Pieter Coetze broke the Commonwealth Games record in the Men's 100m Backstroke semi-final with a time of 52.20 and qualified for the final as the fastest man in the field.

Aimee Canny won her second medal of the Games, claiming silver in the Women's 200m Individual Medley with a brilliant time of 2:09.37.

Chad le Clos secured silver in the mixed 4x100m relay, earning his 20th medal and joining Australia's Emma McKeon as the most decorated Games athlete ever.

Meanwhile, Team South Africa's netballers defeated Northern Ireland 78-30.