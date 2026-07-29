South Africa: DPSA to Launch Batho Pele AI Chatbot

29 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Public Service and Administration Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi will lead the launch of the Batho Pele artificial intelligence (AI) Chatbot, a new digital tool aimed at giving public servants instant access to public service policy updates, circulars, legislation and other important information.

Friday's launch of the chatbot is the brainchild of a public-private partnership between the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), Meta and Juicetel. The DPSA said the initiative represents a solid step forward in the government's efforts to modernise public service delivery through the innovative use of technology.

"The Chatbot is able to process information and respond in nine South African official languages, and will support public servants, particularly those in Corporate Services and management roles, in reducing the time spent searching for policy updates and circulars," the department said in a statement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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