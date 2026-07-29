South Africa: Man Arrested in Multi-Million-Rand Motor Vehicle Licensing Fraud Case

29 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Authorities have arrested a man believed to be part of a cartel behind a multi-million-rand fraud scheme involving the licensing of motor vehicles.

The man allegedly assisted vehicle owners to fraudulently renew vehicle licences using the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) from his private residence.

He was arrested in Parys, Free State, on Tuesday evening during a joint intelligence-led operation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The operation was conducted by a team comprising members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Anti-Corruption Unit, the South African Police Service's Crime Intelligence Tactical and Special Operations, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, and cyber units from Crime Intelligence and the Hawks.

It is alleged that the suspect is part of a syndicate operating in southern Gauteng and the Free State. The syndicate allegedly works with government officials across provinces to renew vehicle licences on NaTIS.

The group allegedly targets Driver Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) where biometric systems have not yet been installed.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the syndicate also has credentials for private vehicle testing stations and can capture and declare vehicles as roadworthy on the system.

The RTMC and police have been investigating the matter for the past three years and believe more arrests are imminent.

"The suspect, believed to be an IT specialist, implicated former transport officials, NaTIS users and active NaTIS users from different provinces, as well as the National Department of Transport. The arrest represents a breakthrough in investigations into the activities of this syndicate," the RTMC said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.