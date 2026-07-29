South Africa: Man Arrested in Multi-Million-Rand Motor Vehicle Licensing Fraud Case

Authorities have arrested a man believed to be part of a cartel behind a multi-million-rand fraud scheme involving the licensing of motor vehicles.

The man allegedly assisted vehicle owners to fraudulently renew vehicle licences using the National Traffic Information System (NaTIS) from his private residence.

He was arrested in Parys, Free State, on Tuesday evening during a joint intelligence-led operation.

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The operation was conducted by a team comprising members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Anti-Corruption Unit, the South African Police Service's Crime Intelligence Tactical and Special Operations, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, and cyber units from Crime Intelligence and the Hawks.

It is alleged that the suspect is part of a syndicate operating in southern Gauteng and the Free State. The syndicate allegedly works with government officials across provinces to renew vehicle licences on NaTIS.

The group allegedly targets Driver Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) where biometric systems have not yet been installed.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the syndicate also has credentials for private vehicle testing stations and can capture and declare vehicles as roadworthy on the system.

The RTMC and police have been investigating the matter for the past three years and believe more arrests are imminent.

"The suspect, believed to be an IT specialist, implicated former transport officials, NaTIS users and active NaTIS users from different provinces, as well as the National Department of Transport. The arrest represents a breakthrough in investigations into the activities of this syndicate," the RTMC said.