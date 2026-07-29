Malawi: Battery Storage Project Offers Partial Relief for Malawi's Power Woes

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has raised expectations for a more stable power supply following the commissioning of a 20MW/40MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), a project the utility hopes will begin addressing the country's chronic electricity shortfalls.

ESCOM spokesperson Pilirani Phiri said the system would work by capturing surplus power during periods of low demand and releasing it back into the grid during peak hours, particularly in the evening and early morning, when Malawi's power network has historically come under the greatest strain.

"[The system] will be capturing excess power when demand is low and then inject it back into the system during peak hours especially during evening or early morning," Phiri said.

He was careful, however, to temper expectations of an immediate transformation in the country's electricity supply.

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"The system does not end our electricity challenges overnight, end load shedding at once, but it is a giant step in power supply and demand management," Phiri said.

The battery storage project is being funded by the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) to the tune of $20.245 million, equivalent to more than K34 billion, in an investment that reflects growing international donor interest in supporting grid stability and renewable energy integration across sub-Saharan Africa.

Battery storage systems of this kind have become an increasingly common tool for utilities grappling with intermittent generation capacity, allowing grid operators to smooth out the mismatch between when power is generated and when it is actually needed.

For Malawi, where hydropower generation -- the backbone of the national grid -- remains vulnerable to seasonal water level fluctuations and periodic mechanical breakdowns at ageing plants, the ability to store and redistribute power more flexibly represents a meaningful, if partial, improvement to system resilience.

The project's relatively modest scale, at 20MW of capacity, means it is unlikely to single-handedly resolve Malawi's persistent load-shedding problems, which have long frustrated households and businesses alike and contributed to broader concerns about the reliability of infrastructure available to support economic growth.

Phiri's own cautious framing of the announcement -- emphasising incremental progress rather than a definitive fix -- reflects the scale of the wider structural challenges still facing Malawi's electricity sector, including underinvestment in generation capacity, an ageing transmission network, and the country's continued heavy reliance on hydropower at a time of increasing climate variability.

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Nonetheless, the commissioning of the BESS project marks a notable step in ESCOM's efforts to modernise grid management, and is likely to be closely watched by other utilities and donors in the region considering similar investments as a means of managing demand peaks without requiring costly new baseload generation capacity.