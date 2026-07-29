South Africa: Cops, Cash and Courtroom Chaos Rock SA Today

Jailed police sergeant Fannie Nkosi claims Investigating Directorate officials threatened him while probing senior police officers linked to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula denies demanding R4.5 million in bribes, as her lawyers challenge a businesswoman's testimony.

South Africa's courts and commissions were hit by explosive claims involving senior police officers, former ministers and accused crime boss Vusimuzi Cat Matlala.

In Pretoria: jailed police sergeant Fannie Nkosi accused officials from the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption of threatening and intimidating him.

His sworn statement was read at the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday.

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Nkosi said nine officials visited him on 13 July, the same day Matlala's plea deal in a R228-million corruption case collapsed.

He claimed they wanted information about National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola and Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo.

Nkosi said investigators questioned him about his relationship with Matlala and threatened to charge him over Matlala's bank card.

He said he had already explained the card while testifying before the commission.

"I told him that I knew nothing about any corrupt relationships he was asking about," said Nkosi.

He claimed his request to have a lawyer present was refused and that an official photographed him without permission.

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Andrea Johnson said the claims were serious if true.

"If it is true, this is conduct that is very unbecoming," she said.

Also in Pretoria: former National Assembly Speaker and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula denied asking a contractor for bribes.

She faces 12 corruption charges and one money laundering charge.

Businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndlovu told the court that Mapisa-Nqakula demanded and received R4.5-million in exchange for a defence contract.

Mapisa-Nqakula's lawyers attacked her version under cross-examination.

They pointed to differences between her testimony and a letter United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa sent to Parliament after she spoke to him in December 2020.

The defence also questioned why several claimed payments were missing from Holomisa's letter and why some dates did not match her timeline.

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Mapisa-Nqakula denies demanding or receiving bribes and says she had no role in defence procurement decisions.

In Johannesburg: police evidence in the trial of Matlala and four others came under heavy fire.

The group faces 25 charges linked to three attempted murder cases.

The court is first deciding whether some evidence can be used in the main trial.

Police Tactical Response Team captain Pimi Alfred Sekgobela was accused of contradicting himself about the arrest of Musa Kekana.

The defence said one police document showed Kekana was told about firearm, ammunition and stolen vehicle charges, but not murder.

Another document appeared to clash with Sekgobela's evidence about when Kekana was told his rights.

Sekgobela said the murder charge was left off because there was not enough space on the form.

The defence called the document fraudulent and wants evidence gathered during Kekana's arrest thrown out.