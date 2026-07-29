Uganda: Judiciary Sets Strict Rules in Besigye, Lutale Trial

The Judiciary has issued revised security and access guidelines ahead of the trial involving Dr. Kizza Besigye, Hajji Obeid Lutale and Captain Denis Oola it says are aimed at ensuring orderly proceedings while safeguarding the right to a fair and public hearing.

In a statement on Wedneday, the judiciary said the measures are part of a broader security plan designed to facilitate the smooth conduct of the proceedings and preserve the integrity of the judicial process.

According to the guidelines, access to the courtroom will be limited to selected court staff, the accused persons, state and defence lawyers, accredited journalists and members of the public admitted subject to available space.

The Judiciary said journalists covering the proceedings will be required to obtain prior accreditation from the Judiciary's Public Relations Officer, with the court retaining the authority to limit the number of reporters inside the courtroom depending on available space.

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"The Court reserves the right to limit the number of court reporters in the court depending on the space available," the Judiciary said.

The court also announced that all media equipment, including still and video cameras, audio recorders, laptops and other gadgets, will be subjected to security screening before journalists are allowed to cover the proceedings.

"Journalists will be required to submit their gadgets (still and video cameras, audio recorders, laptops and any other relevant gadget) for screening by security every time they come to cover the proceedings."

The Judiciary said that requests for live broadcasts of the trial will be considered on a case-by-case basis after being submitted to the Public Relations Officer.

"Any request for live broadcast of Court proceedings shall be made to the Public Relations Officer and the requests will be considered on case by case basis."

Photography and videography inside the courtroom will also be restricted, with the taking of images of the trial judge and witnesses prohibited unless prior permission is granted by the court.

The use of communication devices, including mobile phones, tablets and other smart devices, will not be permitted inside the courtroom.

The Judiciary said the restrictions are intended to strike a balance between security, public access and the administration of justice.

"These measures are intended to solely ensure security, orderly proceedings and continued public access to the hearing while preserving the integrity of the judicial process and the constitutional principle of open justice," the Judiciary said.

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Besigye is accused of treason and plotting to remove President Yoweri Museveni's government by force of arms.

The state alleges that Besigye and his co-accused held clandestine meetings in foreign locations including Switzerland, Greece, and Kenya between 2023 and late 2024 but also solicited military, financial, and logistical support from foreign entities to overthrow the Ugandan government.