Zambia/Egypt: Banda Stars As Clinical Zambia Cruise Past Egypt in Group C Opener

Barbra Banda delivered a captain's performance of the highest order as Zambia opened their TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 campaign with a commanding 6-0 victory over Egypt at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday.

The Copper Queens skipper was directly involved in five of the six goals, scoring four times and providing an assist in a dominant display that sent Zambia to the top of Group C.

Zambia signalled their intentions early, with Banda almost breaking through in the eighth minute, only for Egypt goalkeeper to race off her line and deny the striker.

Egypt briefly threatened on the counter six minutes later when Nadin Ghazy tried her luck from distance, but Natasha Nali was well positioned to gather comfortably.

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The Copper Queens continued to apply pressure and came close in the 22nd minute as Racheal Kundananji's header drifted narrowly wide with the goalkeeper beaten.

Their persistence was rewarded shortly afterwards when Banda was brought down inside the penalty area, allowing Nachula to calmly convert from the spot and hand Zambia a deserved lead.

Zambia picked up where they left off after the break and nearly doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute, but Margaret Belemu's effort was well saved after she had carved out space inside the box.

Five minutes later, a VAR review awarded Zambia a second penalty after Prisca Chilufya's cross struck the hand of Amira Mohamed. Banda made no mistake from the spot, firing home her first goal of the tournament.

The captain was not finished. Moments later, she met another inviting delivery from Chilufya to extend Zambia's advantage to 3-0 and put the contest firmly under their control.

Banda completed her hat-trick in the 86th minute, producing a composed volley from inside the area after Egypt failed to clear the ball.

The captain then turned provider, showing great awareness to set up substitute Eneless Phiri, who applied a clinical finish for Zambia's fifth goal of the evening.

There was still time for Banda to have the final say, adding her fourth goal in the closing stages with a neat finish to complete an outstanding individual performance and move to the top of the tournament's scoring charts.

The emphatic victory gives Zambia the perfect start to their Group C who now shift focus to Saturday's massive encounter against reigning champions, Nigeria.

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Egypt will look to redeem themselves on the same day when they take on Malawi.