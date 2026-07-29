Africa: Wafcon 2026 - Dominant Displays That Shape the Tournament's Legend

High-scoring attacking displays have long been a hallmark of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, and the Morocco 2026 edition has so far been no exception.

With recent emphatic victories for Morocco; a 4-0 win over Kenya and Côte d'Ivoire, who triumphed 4-1 against neighbours Burkina Faso, excitement is at an all-time high.

Historic big wins

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

1. Nigeria 8-0 Morocco - 1998: On October 17, 1998, Nigeria kicked off their tournament campaign with a commanding performance against the Atlas Lionesses. The Super Falcons led 5-0 at halftime before adding three more goals in the second half; an all-time record that remains unsurpassed to this day.

2. Nigeria 6-0 DR Congo - 1998: Just three days after their opening masterclass, the Nigerians continued their relentless march at the continental showpiece, handing out another crushing defeat - this time to the DR Congo squad.

3. Nigeria 6-0 Egypt - 1998: Egypt suffered the exact same fate during Nigeria's third and final group stage match. The Super Falcons thus wrapped up a formidable group campaign boasting a staggering record 20 goals scored and none conceded.

4. Nigeria 6-0 Cameroon - 1998: Nigeria's show of dominance extended into the semi-finals. Despite their status as a formidable opponent and their commitment to getting better, Cameroon was swept aside by a team playing at the peak of its powers.

5. Equatorial Guinea 6-0 DR Congo - 2012: 14 years after the 1998 goals galore, Equatorial Guinea managed to match the second-largest winning margin in the competition's history. Fueled by the immense support of their home fans, Nzalang Femenino made a strong impression before cruising to victory and winning their second continental title.

6. Nigeria 5-0 Zambia - 2024. A true demonstration of strength. In a one-sided quarterfinal played in Casablanca, Nigeria gave the Copper Queens absolutely no chance, making light work of them 5-0. Perfectly launched in the first minute by a header from Osinachi Ohale, the Nigerians showcased their attacking style of football. Esther Okoronkwo and Chinwendu Ihezuo added a goal each before halftime to walk into the tunnel with a foot into the semifinals after capitalizing on an overwhelming tactical and athletic superiority.

Silenced by the Super Falcons' central defensive pairing, Zambian stars Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji were tactically invisible. Oluwatosin Demehin and Folashade Ijamilusi completed the Nigerian masterclass in the second half, allowing the nine-time African champions to secure their place in the last four in style and a chance at the yet another title.