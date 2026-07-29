Kenya/Morocco: Morocco Set Early Wafcon Standard With Emphatic Win Over Kenya

Morocco made an immediate statement at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 as the hosts swept aside Kenya 4-0 in their opening Group A match at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Sunday.

Ibtissam Jraidi scored twice, while Sakina Ouzraoui and Meriem Atiq were also on target as the Atlas Lionesses produced a dominant performance in front of their home supporters.

The result sent Jorge Vilda's side to the top of Group A on goal difference ahead of Algeria, who beat Senegal 2-0 earlier in the day.

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For Kenya, making their return to the continental finals after a decade away, it was a difficult introduction against a Morocco side determined to build on consecutive runners-up finishes in the competition.

Morocco strike three times before the break

The hosts began with authority and quickly imposed themselves through sustained possession, aggressive pressing and sharp movement in the final third.

Kenya initially attempted to remain compact, but their resistance was broken in the 20th minute when Ouzraoui found space and drove a low effort beyond the goalkeeper to open the scoring.

Morocco doubled their advantage eight minutes later.

Atiq rose highest to meet a corner and directed a firm header into the net, leaving Kenya with an increasingly difficult task.

Jraidi then added a third before the interval, also scoring with a header as Morocco's pressure overwhelmed the Harambee Starlets.

The three-goal burst effectively ended the contest before half-time and allowed the hosts to manage the second period with greater control.

Jraidi completes her double

Any hopes Kenya had of regrouping after the break disappeared almost immediately.

Within two minutes of the restart, Jraidi struck again to register her second goal and Morocco's fourth of the evening.

The forward's brace capped a clinical display and underlined her importance to a side aiming to win the continental title for the first time after finishing runners-up in the previous two editions.

With the result secure, Vilda made several substitutions to rest key players and offer others valuable minutes.

Morocco continued to dominate possession, although the pace of the match dropped as Kenya focused on limiting further damage.

Morocco take control of Group A

The victory places Morocco at the summit of Group A with three points and a superior goal difference to Algeria.

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Senegal sit third after their opening defeat, while Kenya are bottom of the section ahead of the second round of matches.

Morocco will next face Algeria in what is already shaping up to be a decisive contest between the group's two early leaders.

Kenya, meanwhile, must recover quickly before meeting Senegal, with both teams needing a positive response to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The expanded 16-team tournament also serves as a qualification route for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. The four semi-finalists will qualify directly, while two quarter-finalists will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs.

What the coaches said

Kenya coach Beldine Odemba:

"We didn't have the desired control in the transition phases. We have two matches left against Senegal and Algeria; it's up to us to correct our mistakes."

Morocco coach Vilda:

"It's a good start. When you start a tournament like this, it means you've had good preparation. I'm satisfied with what I saw from the team today."