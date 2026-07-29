Tanzania: Banyana Punished By Late Tanzania Strike

Tanzania beat Banyana Banyana 2-1 after Hasnath Ubamba scored an 87th-minute winner in Casablanca.

The shock Group B defeat leaves South Africa under pressure to reach the Women's Afcon quarterfinals.

Banyana Banyana suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Tanzania in their opening Women's Africa Cup of Nations match.

Hasnath Ubamba scored the winner in the 87th minute at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.

The result leaves Desiree Ellis's team under early pressure in Group B.

Banyana controlled much of the first half but failed to take their chances. Thembi Kgatlana, Noxolo Cesane and Hildah Magaia all had chances to put South Africa ahead.

Instead, Tanzania took the lead in the 38th minute.

Diana Msewa ran forward from midfield before her shot hit Bongeka Gamede and changed direction past goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

Banyana hit back in first-half stoppage time.

Tanzania goalkeeper Naijat Idrissa pushed Kgatlana's shot wide but failed to clear the corner.

Bambanani Mbane headed the loose ball into the net to make it 1-1.

Nthabiseng Majiya missed a big opportunity in the 71st minute when she failed to hit the target from close range.

Tanzania then struck with three minutes left.

Ubamba cut inside from the left and fired a low shot past Dlamini to seal the famous win.