South Africa: Five Die in Fiery N2 Crash Near Kugompo City

A head-on collision between a Volkswagen Polo and a Renault on the N2 near Mooiplaas has killed five people, with one critically injured.

A teacher believed to be from Qumrha Primary School was among those killed after the Renault caught fire on impact.

Five people have died and one person is in a critical condition following a head-on collision on the N2 near Mooiplaas, just outside KuGompo City, the Eastern Cape Department of Transport says.

The crash involved a Volkswagen Polo and a Renault. The Renault caught fire on impact. The department said the driver, believed to be a teacher at Qumrha Primary School, could not be immediately identified due to the extent of the fire. Four of the five occupants of the Volkswagen Polo, one man and three women, also died. The surviving passenger sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital in KuGompo City.

The N2 remained completely closed while rescue, recovery and crash investigation teams worked at the scene. Motorists were urged to use alternative routes.

"The Department extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones of the deceased, and wishes the injured survivor a speedy recovery," the department said in a statement.