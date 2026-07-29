Africa: New Monthly HIV Pill Brings Hope but Africa Must Pay Its Own Way

Funda ngesiZuluBy Palesa Matlala

South Africa says African countries must invest more of their own money in HIV programmes as international donor funding continues to decline.

A new once a month HIV prevention pill is showing promise, but it is still being tested and cannot yet be used by the public.

South Africa has one of the biggest HIV epidemics in the world.

About 8.2 million people in the country are living with HIV, according to UNAIDS.

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Every year, thousands of people are newly infected, making prevention one of the country's biggest health priorities.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says African countries can no longer depend mainly on foreign donors to fund the fight against HIV.

Speaking at the 26th International AIDS Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Phaahla said countries must start paying for more of their own HIV programmes.

The conference has brought together health experts, governments and researchers from around the world to discuss how to end HIV as a public health threat.

Delegates are looking at better funding, improved access to treatment and new ways to prevent HIV infections.

Phaahla said cuts in international donor funding have made it clear that African countries need to become more self reliant.

He said South Africa must remain part of these global discussions because it carries one of the world's highest HIV burdens.

One of the biggest talking points at the conference is a new HIV prevention medicine called alimatravir.

Unlike the daily HIV prevention tablet currently available in South Africa, alimatravir is designed to be taken only once a month.

The medicine is known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

PrEP is used by people who do not have HIV but want to protect themselves from becoming infected.

The new monthly pill could make it easier for many people who struggle to remember to take a tablet every day.

However, health experts say South Africans should not expect to receive the medicine yet.

It is still being tested in large international clinical trials to make sure it is safe and works properly.

Before it can be used in South Africa, it must first be approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

Aspen Pharmacare has signed an agreement with United States pharmaceutical company MSD to manufacture and distribute the medicine across Africa if it is approved.

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Making the medicine in Africa could improve supplies and help people get access sooner once regulators give the green light.

Until then, health officials say people should continue using HIV prevention methods that already work.

These include daily PrEP tablets, condoms, regular HIV testing, post exposure treatment after possible infection and voluntary medical male circumcision.

Health experts say offering people more prevention choices is important because one method does not suit everyone.

Some people may find a monthly pill much easier to use than taking medication every day.

Four important things to know about the new HIV prevention medicine

· It is designed to be taken once a month instead of every day.

· It is still being tested and has not yet been approved for use in South Africa.

· It is meant to prevent HIV in people who do not have the virus.

· Aspen Pharmacare plans to manufacture and distribute it in Africa if health regulators approve it.