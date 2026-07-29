Mozambique: Teachers Kidnapped By Terrorists Released After Ransom Payment

Maputo — On Sunday, a group of five teachers were kidnapped by Islamist terrorists on Regional Road Number 698 (ER-698), between the districts of Mueda and Montepuez, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

In a report, the Mozambican Police (PRM) explained that the teachers were later released upon payment of a ransom of 185,000 meticais (2,800 US dollars at the current exchange rate).

The teachers were traveling from the town of Mueda to the city of Montepuez to attend a training session. The vehicle in which they were traveling was intercepted in the Nicokwe area by a group of over 80 armed men, equipped with firearms of various calibers and wearing uniforms resembling those of the Defense and Security Forces (FDS), the local militia, and rangers from a safari company.

The terrorists also intercepted vehicles traveling along the same road, including a logging company truck and a passenger transport vehicle. The occupants were also taken into the bush and forced to pay various sums to secure their release.

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Seven passengers who had been traveling in an Isuzu vehicle remain in captivity and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of 30,000 meticais per victim for their release.

The victims reported to the authorities that, after their vehicles were intercepted, they were forced to walk approximately 10 kilometers to a mountainous area near the locality of Mirate, where negotiations regarding the ransom payments took place. The total amount transferred to the kidnappers amounted to 389,000 meticais.