Mozambique: Teachers Kidnapped By Terrorists Released After Ransom Payment

29 July 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Maputo — On Sunday, a group of five teachers were kidnapped by Islamist terrorists on Regional Road Number 698 (ER-698), between the districts of Mueda and Montepuez, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

In a report, the Mozambican Police (PRM) explained that the teachers were later released upon payment of a ransom of 185,000 meticais (2,800 US dollars at the current exchange rate).

The teachers were traveling from the town of Mueda to the city of Montepuez to attend a training session. The vehicle in which they were traveling was intercepted in the Nicokwe area by a group of over 80 armed men, equipped with firearms of various calibers and wearing uniforms resembling those of the Defense and Security Forces (FDS), the local militia, and rangers from a safari company.

The terrorists also intercepted vehicles traveling along the same road, including a logging company truck and a passenger transport vehicle. The occupants were also taken into the bush and forced to pay various sums to secure their release.

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Seven passengers who had been traveling in an Isuzu vehicle remain in captivity and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of 30,000 meticais per victim for their release.

The victims reported to the authorities that, after their vehicles were intercepted, they were forced to walk approximately 10 kilometers to a mountainous area near the locality of Mirate, where negotiations regarding the ransom payments took place. The total amount transferred to the kidnappers amounted to 389,000 meticais.

Read the original article on AIM.

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