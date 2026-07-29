Mozambique: Illegal Miners Take Control of Gold Mine in Montepuez

Maputo — A group of illegal miners have taken control of Nairoto gold mine, in the Montepuez district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to sources, cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique", the occupation of the mine began days after an attack carried out by the Islamist in recent months.

The gold mine in question is under concession of Mwirit Mining Limitada, a company owned by Raimundo Pachinuapa, a retired General and a member of the Political Commission of the ruling Frelimo party.

Pachinuapa holds 60 percent of the shares in Mwiriti, which is the junior partner in Montepuez Rubies Mining (MRM), the company which operates the largest known deposit of rubies in the world. He is also alleged to hold the largest number of licenses in Cabo Delgado.

Sources added that despite a police force being deployed to the area, the illegal miners, who outnumber the deployed personnel, "are extracting gold there. The deployed Defense and Security Forces are unable to ensure the site's security."

The mine had been abandoned since October 2025, following a terrorist attack that destroyed the gold mining camp. These conflicts are marked by bloodshed, as local miners and police engage in clashes resulting in deaths and serious injuries.