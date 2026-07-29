Malawi: Mutharika Rated Highest-Performing African Leader in Apac Review

29 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A mid-year assessment by the African Presidency Accountability Council (APAC) has ranked Malawi's President Peter Mutharika as the continent's best-performing leader on governance, human rights and political stability -- a claim likely to prompt debate among analysts and civil society groups.

Released in Addis Ababa, the report's authors describe Mutharika as "an African star shining in Malawi", praising what they characterise as his administration's delivery record and responsiveness to public needs.

APAC's secretary general, Ahmed Sankoh Sherrif, said the president had "beaten a number of African presidents on delivery and commitment to the people," citing access to affordable food as one of the indicators used.

The organisation has not yet published its full methodology or comparative data, and Sherrif said detailed country scorecards covering all 54 African Union member states would be released next month.

Until then, the rankings are likely to attract scrutiny, particularly from governance observers who have previously questioned the robustness of continental rating systems.

The announcement adds another layer to ongoing debates about presidential performance, accountability and the credibility of regional assessment bodies -- discussions that continue to shape Malawi's political landscape.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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