Uganda: Ncba Bank Deepens Digital Banking Push

News Analysis — NCBA Bank Uganda has launched two digital banking platforms aimed at transforming how individuals and businesses access and manage financial services, as competition in Uganda's banking sector increasingly shifts towards technology-driven solutions.

The bank unveiled NCBA NOW, a retail mobile banking platform, and NCBA ConnectPlus, an internet banking solution targeting corporates, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and institutions. The launch, held in Kampala on July 23, 2026, was conducted simultaneously across Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania, highlighting NCBA Group's regional digital banking strategy.

The new platforms are designed to enable customers to conduct transactions remotely, improve financial visibility and provide businesses with tools to manage payments, approvals and reporting more efficiently.

NCBA Bank Uganda Chief Executive Officer Mark Muyobo said the platforms were developed in response to changing customer expectations and the growing demand for convenient, secure and accessible banking services.

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"At NCBA, we believe banking should never be a barrier to ambition; it should enable it. NCBA NOW and NCBA ConnectPlus were developed by listening to our customers and reimagining the digital banking experience around how they live, work and do business," Muyobo said.

He added that the launch represents another step in the bank's ambition to become a leading digital-first financial institution in Uganda.

"We recognise that the future of banking will be defined not by the number of branches we build, but by the quality of experiences we create for our customers," Muyobo said.

Digital shift

NCBA NOW provides retail customers with access to a range of banking services through a mobile platform, including account management, funds transfers, bill payments, airtime purchases, transaction monitoring, card management and other digital financial services.

The platform also enables customers to make payments to institutions such as the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), repay loans, place fixed deposits, access account statements and make cardless withdrawals through NCBA's agent network.

For businesses, NCBA ConnectPlus introduces features that allow organisations to manage multiple accounts, process domestic and international payments, handle payroll and supplier transactions, monitor liquidity and generate financial reports.

The platform also provides businesses with enhanced governance tools through approval workflows, role-based access and security controls, features that are increasingly important as companies digitise their operations.

Grace Jethro Kavuma, the chairperson of the NCBA Bank Uganda Board, said the investment reflects the bank's commitment to responsible innovation and creating long-term value for customers and the economy.

"The launch of NCBA NOW and NCBA ConnectPlus reflects our commitment to investing in technology that strengthens customer experience while maintaining the highest standards of governance, security and trust," Kavuma said.

He noted that digital banking has the potential to expand access to financial services, empower businesses and individuals, and contribute to Uganda's economic growth.

Regional ambition

The launch comes as financial institutions across Africa accelerate investment in digital platforms, driven by rising smartphone adoption, changing consumer behaviour and demand for faster payment solutions.

Tumubweine Twinemanzi, Executive Director Supervision, Bank of Uganda, commended NCBA's investment in digital innovation, noting that secure and efficient digital financial services are critical to the growth of Uganda's digital economy.

"Platforms such as NCBA NOW and NCBA ConnectPlus enhance financial inclusion, improve payment efficiency and contribute to a more resilient and competitive financial sector," Twinemanzi said.

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NCBA Group has positioned digital financial services as a key growth area across its markets. The group currently serves more than 70 million customers through its banking subsidiaries and fintech ecosystem, which includes solutions such as LOOP, MoKash, M-Shwari, Fuliza and other digital products developed with mobile network operators.

Across Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Côte d'Ivoire, NCBA's mobile-based lending platforms including MoKash, MoMoKash and M-PAWA have reached a combined 35 million customers and disbursed more than US$2 billion in loans.

In Kenya, M-Shwari has served more than 30 million customers and disbursed over US$6 billion, while Fuliza processes more than four million transactions daily and has provided over US$25 billion in short-term liquidity.

Officials said, the introduction of NCBA NOW and NCBA ConnectPlus marks a new phase in its digital transformation journey by combining its regional banking network with fintech capabilities.