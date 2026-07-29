Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Speaker of People's National Assembly

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received on Wednesday the Speaker of the People's National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament), Khalida Boufedeche.

In a statement following the audience, Boufedeche said: "I was honored today to be received by the President of the Republic, who graciously congratulated me on my election as Speaker of the People's National Assembly, the first woman to hold the presidency of the Assembly in the history of independent Algeria."

"I also had the honor of listening to the presidential directives regarding the upcoming phase, emphasizing the need for concerted efforts and coordination among various state institutions in the service of the nation and its citizens," she added.

The audience was attended by Mustapha Saïdj, Advisor to the President of the Republic in charge of Political Affairs and Relations with Youth, Civil Society, and Political Parties.