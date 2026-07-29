Uganda: Aussom Troop-Contributing Countries' Military Chiefs Meet in Uganda to Discuss Somalia Mission

Kampala — Military chiefs from countries contributing troops to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) convened in Uganda's capital, Kampala, on Wednesday to discuss the future of the mission and regional security cooperation.

Somalia was represented at the meeting by the Commander of the Somali National Army, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud. Somalia's Ambassador to Uganda, Fardowsa Mohamed Qanyare, also attended the opening session.

The meeting brings together senior military officials from AUSSOM troop-contributing countries to review the mission's progress, assess security developments, and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between Somalia and partner nations.

The talks are expected to focus on the future of AUSSOM as Somalia and its international partners seek to enhance security coordination and support ongoing efforts to stabilize the country.