Uganda: Goldstar Insurance Marks 30 Years With Tree Planting Drive to Promote Environmental Conservation

GoldStar Insurance Company Limited has marked its 30th anniversary by planting 150 fruit and indigenous trees at Kira Primary School in Kira Town, Wakiso District, in a move aimed at promoting environmental conservation and nurturing a culture of sustainability among young learners.

The exercise, held on Thursday, July 17, brought together the insurer, My Tree Initiative Uganda and five Rotary Clubs as part of the company's year long anniversary celebrations under the theme, "30 Years. One Promise."

The initiative was carried out under the "Planting and Protecting Trees in Schools Across Kira Municipality" project, with GoldStar staff working alongside pupils and environmental experts to plant avocado, mango, guava and jackfruit trees alongside indigenous shade species including Mugavu, Musambya, Ensaali and Entasesa.

During this exercise more than 391 pupils also received practical training on tree planting, care and maintenance, equipping them with skills to protect the environment long after the event.

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The tree planting campaign reflects GoldStar Insurance's broader commitment to corporate social responsibility by extending its promise of protecting lives, homes and businesses to safeguarding the environment that supports communities and livelihoods.

According to organisers, the fruit trees will begin contributing to school meals within the next two to three years, while the indigenous trees are expected to reduce soil erosion, improve the school environment and absorb an estimated three metric tonnes of carbon dioxide annually once fully grown.

Speaking during the event, GoldStar Insurance Chief Operations Officer Mr. Enock Mudadi, who represented the company's management, said the initiative symbolised the insurer's enduring commitment to Uganda's future.

"For thirty years, GoldStar has stood with Ugandans through storms, fires, floods and uncertainty. Insurance is, at its heart, a promise about the future and there is no more honest way to invest in the future than to plant a tree with a child and commit to seeing it grow. These 150 trees are our promise to this community, planted in the ground," Mudadi said.

He noted that the values which have enabled GoldStar to remain a trusted insurer for three decades are the same principles the company hopes to instill in young people through environmental stewardship.

"The same discipline that has made GoldStar a strong and stable insurer for three decades, keeping our word, paying claims promptly and planning for the long term, is the discipline these young people showed us today. We did not come to Kira Primary School only to plant trees. We came to plant a culture of stewardship. As we mark thirty years, our commitment is unchanged. We will keep protecting Ugandans, their families and their businesses for the next thirty years and beyond," he added.

Officials from My Tree Initiative Uganda used the occasion to train pupils on proper watering techniques, tree protection and routine maintenance to improve survival rates. The school's Environmental Club has since been assigned responsibility for different tree zones, ensuring continuous care of the newly planted trees.

The programme will now advance into its second phase, during which My Tree Initiative Uganda will conduct regular monitoring visits, track tree survival rates, undertake GPS mapping of the planted sites and continue working closely with the school and surrounding community to ensure the project's long term success.

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To encourage the pupils' participation, GoldStar Insurance presented them with branded school bags, T-shirts and learning materials, recognising their role as custodians of the environment and partners in preserving the trees for future generations.

Founded in 1996, GoldStar Insurance Company Limited is a leading general insurance company and a member of the Ruparelia Group. The company is celebrating three decades of service under the theme "30 Years. One Promise," reaffirming its commitment to protecting Ugandans while increasingly investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and environmental resilience.

Through projects such as the Kira Primary School tree planting campaign, the insurer is demonstrating that corporate responsibility extends beyond business, creating lasting benefits for communities and future generations.