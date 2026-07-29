South Africa: UCT Opens Its Labs to Kwalanga Science Learners

29 July 2026
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Department of Molecular and Cell Biology recently hosted Grade 12 science learners from Langa High School, Kulani Secondary, Ikamvalethu Secondary and Isilimela Secondary in KwaLanga for an immersive job-shadowing programme. The learners explored microbiology, DNA extraction, anatomy and biosafety laboratories, observed tuberculosis (TB) research in action and engaged with scientists and researchers from a range of disciplines. They also visited Afrigen to gain insight into vaccine development and manufacturing. The programme provided first-hand exposure to scientific research, academic environments and career opportunities in science, technology and medicine - helping to broaden learners' understanding of future study and career pathways.

Read the original article on UCT.

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