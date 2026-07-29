Zimbabwe: Residents Predict Dog-Eat-Dog Situation After Cabinet Approves Principles of Bill That Will Grant Council Officers Arresting Powers

SOME residents of Harare and Bulawayo have expressed worry after Cabinet approved a Bill that will grant municipal officers arresting powers.

Commenting on official council pages after Cabinet approved principles of the Municipal Police and Courts Bill, residents predicted a dog-eat-dog situation with the poorly rated officers.

In its social media posts, Harare City Council misrepresented that its officers had already been granted arresting powers.

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Other than arresting powers, the Bill seeks to setup municipal courts to deal with by-law violations, minor offences and traffic violations.

"It is going to be a dog-eat-dog situation. Council police has been a thorn in the flesh more than the ZRP," commented Lawrence Madzamba after Harare City Council announced the news on its Facebook page.

Council officers have a damaged relationship with residents. They are accused of being rude, violent and inhumane, while a general perception that they are not learned or qualified to work with the public is popular.

Incidences were they have been recorded using force, excess force and at times causing damage to property and loss of life have further tarnished their reputation.

In the past week, a council officer was recorded slapping a resident in a council hall.

"The fastest thing to happen in this country is arresting citizens," said Gladys Manokore.

"It is never about service delivery. If the same eagerness and speed was to be applied in servicing the community, our country would be great."

Since taking an active role in traffic control, particularly in busy Harare, council officers have been accused of corruption alongside their ZRP counterparts.

It is common practice to see them hanging on council trucks chasing pirate taxis or vendors within the extremely crowded Central Business District (CBD).

"Kunonzi kunatsoisa corruption pacharger chaiko inyatsozara kusvuka pa100%," said Philemon Uyani.

Cabinet said the move was meant to ensure efficient service delivery.

"In order to promote good governance, efficient service delivery and access to justice, local authorities require coordinated structures and strengthened municipal enforcement of by-laws to address issues of non-compliance, including apprehension of offenders of by-laws, investigation and prosecution of such offenses," read Cabinet's Brief.

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"The Bill strengthens the legal framework for municipalities to establish and maintain, dedicated and professional police services focused on community safety, by-law enforcement, traffic management, and local crime prevention.

"Additionally, the Bill provides for the creation of municipal courts; definition of the courts' jurisdiction; including over municipal by-laws, minor offenses, traffic violations; and the appointment of municipal magistrates, among other matters prescribed by the law."