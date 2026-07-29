Malawi: Archbishop Links Spiritual Transformation to National Development At Ordination Service

28 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Charismatic Redeemed Ministries International has emphasised the importance of equipping people with sound spiritual knowledge, saying this will help them uphold moral values and promote accountability in society, including within government.

Speaking during a mega service and the ordination of 18 pastors, the church's founder, Archbishop Mark Kambalazaza, said transformation begins with accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour, adding that changed individual lives ultimately contribute to broader national development.

He described the ordination as a milestone in the church's growth, one he said would in turn translate into the growth of the country.

Representing the Bible College Registrar, Francis Baluwa said the newly ordained pastors had undergone rigorous training and were now equipped with the biblical knowledge and practical skills needed to minister to people facing life's various challenges.

Baluwa also encouraged young people who feel called to ministry to pursue theological training, noting that many of those ordained were themselves young people.

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