Malawi: Maranatha Academy Rolls Out Scholarship Exams to Identify Bright Students

Maranatha Academy's education scholarship initiative remains central to the institution's mission of supporting academically gifted but financially disadvantaged students across Malawi, according to the school's managing director, Dr Ernest Kaonga.

Dr Kaonga confirmed the academy had begun rolling out its much-anticipated scholarship entrance examinations, designed to identify high-achieving students eligible to benefit from the programme.

"We are very encouraged by the number of students who have turned up today across the southern region. It tells us that Malawians value education and that they believe in the opportunity we are providing through these scholarships," he said.

Kaonga described the examinations as a means to a broader end, rather than an end in themselves.

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"This program is not just about giving exams, it is about identifying bright, disciplined young people who, with support, can become leaders of tomorrow," he said.

He added that the academy remained firmly committed to promoting quality education throughout the country, positioning the scholarship scheme as one strand of that wider institutional mission.

The initiative reflects a broader pattern among private educational institutions in Malawi, where scholarship programmes have increasingly been used to widen access to quality secondary education for students whose families might otherwise be unable to afford school fees. Such schemes typically rely on competitive entrance examinations to allocate a limited number of places, with selection based on academic merit rather than financial means.

For Maranatha Academy, the scale of turnout at this year's examinations across the southern region appears to have exceeded expectations, a development Kaonga cited as evidence of continued public confidence in both the scholarship programme itself and the wider value Malawian families place on education as a pathway to opportunity.

The academy has not disclosed how many scholarships will be awarded from this year's intake, nor the precise criteria beyond academic performance that will determine the final selection of successful candidates.

Further details regarding the scholarship's scope, funding and long-term commitments to successful students are expected to be communicated in due course as the selection process progresses.