South Africa: Bok Fringe Players Will Have a Chance to Impress Rassie for All Blacks Series

Prop Ox Nché and lock Franco Mostert are the only two injury concerns as the Springboks head into the focal point of the season with four Tests against the All Blacks following next weekend's once-off encounter against Argentina.

If Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was in any doubt about what the South African rugby public cares about, he quickly learned the truth.

At his media briefing on Tuesday, the Bok mentor tried to steer the conversation to the 8 August clash against Argentina, out of respect for them and because of his own team's immediate focus.

But just about every question looked beyond the Pumas' clash and targeted "Rugby's Greatest Rivalry (RGR)" series, starting on 7 August when the All Blacks take on the Stormers in Cape Town in the first of an eight-match series. Another three provincial matches follow before four Tests on consecutive weekends, starting on 22 August at Ellis Park.

Understandably, Erasmus needs to focus on what's directly in front of him, admitting that it would be no good for the Boks to head into the All Black series on the back of a loss in Buenos Aires.

But there is just no escaping the big one. The entire rugby world will only have eyes on South Africa in the coming six weeks.

Door open

Although Erasmus cut his squad to 44 players recently, he name-checked the likes of Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier and Sharks flyhalf...