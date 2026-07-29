South Africa: What Montesquieu Missed - Why Democracy Must Be Protected From Economic Power

analysis

When Baron de Montesquieu published The Spirit of the Laws in 1748, he provided the intellectual blueprint for modern constitutional democracy. Montesquieu lived in an age when tyranny came primarily from kings. Today there are a whole lot of other dangers.

Montesquieu's central argument was that to safeguard democracy from tyranny, political power must be divided, separating the judicial, legislative and executive arms of government. By dividing political power across these independent institutions, democracies created a system in which each branch constrained the others. This principle has endured because it works.

Yet the twenty-first century presents a form of tyranny that Montesquieu could never have imagined. He could not have foreseen a world in which corporations generate revenues larger than the GDP of sovereign states, financial institutions hold governments to ransom, or technology companies influence the information consumed by billions of people. The greatest threat to democracy today is not the concentration of political power. It is the concentration of economic power.

Karl Marx recognised this problem. He argued that economic power ultimately determines political power because those who own capital shape the institutions of the state. His diagnosis that wealth can capture politics was remarkably prescient and deserves more credit than it often receives. His prescription, however, proved disastrous.

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Communism sought to eliminate private economic power by transferring ownership to the state. Instead of dispersing power, it concentrated both economic and political authority in the same institution. The result was...