Ghana: Wontumi Gets 4 More Weeks to Seal Plea Bargain Deal

The High Court has given the new legal team of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, up to August 27 to conclude plea bargain negotiations with the Attorney-General in the GH¢30 million Ghana Export-Import (EXIM) Bank fraud case.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, recently engaged former Abuakwa South MP, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, as his lead counsel after his conviction in the Samreboi illegal mining case.

Mr Atta Akyea replaces Mr Andy Appiah-Kubi, who represented Wontumi in both the Samreboi trial, which ended on July 20, and the ongoing EXIM Bank case involving Wontumi Farms Limited.

When the case was called yesterday, Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, told the court that plea negotiations could not be concluded because of Wontumi's conviction in the illegal mining case.

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Mr Atta Akyea, who appeared with Nana Agyei Baffour and other lawyers, requested time to familiarise himself with the case before advising his client.

The prosecution had earlier rejected an offer made by the accused, describing it as inadequate, and is demanding repayment of the full GH¢30 million, together with accrued interest.

On June 5, the court, presided over by Justice Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Baasit, granted the parties 30 days to conclude plea bargain discussions and report back.

Wontumi initiated the plea bargaining process after being charged with allegedly obtaining an EXIM Bank loan facility through fraudulent means for a purported large-scale farming project.

Under Ghana's plea bargaining regime, an accused person may avoid a full trial by reaching an agreement with the prosecution, subject to the approval of the court.

Wontumi, the first accused, Thomas Antwi-Boasiako, who is currently at large, and Wontumi Farms Limited are facing charges of defrauding by false pretence, money laundering and uttering forged documents.

According to the prosecution, Wontumi applied to EXIM Bank in January 2018 for financial support for a large-scale farming project, claiming he had secured about 100,000 acres of land.

The bank subsequently approved a loan and grant facility of GH¢18.73 million, out of which GH¢14.3 million was disbursed to Wontumi Farms Limited.

The prosecution alleged that investigations established that the farming project was never undertaken and that no agricultural machinery was purchased as claimed.

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It further alleged that an altered document, presented as proof of the purchase of agricultural equipment valued at GH¢4 million, was submitted to secure additional funds.

Investigators also alleged that the document was originally a pro forma invoice issued by KAS-SAMA Enterprise and that substantial portions of the funds were diverted into personal and other business ventures.