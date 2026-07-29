Ghana: Man Jailed 20 Years for Incest

A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Lawra Circuit Court for engaging in incest with his 17-year-old biological daughter.

The court also sentenced the convict, Kwame Ti-Zaaekuu, to an additional 10 years imprisonment for threat of death.

Both sentences are to run concurrently after a full trial on Friday, July 24, 2026.

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A statement issued and signed by the Upper West Regional Police commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Francis Yiribare, said the prosecution followed investigations by the Lawra District Police into allegations that the convict had been abusing his biological daughter sexually over an extended period while threatening to kill her if she disclosed the abuse.

According to the statement, investigators established that the victim, a 17-year-old Junior High School student, had been subjected to repeated sexual abuse by her biological father over a prolonged period.

The police further stated that the abuse was accompanied by repeated threats of death intended to prevent the survivor from reporting the offences.

The successful prosecution resulted in convictions on both charges after the court assessed the evidence presented during the trial.

Beyond the custodial sentence, the court directed the Department of Social Welfare in Lawra to provide counselling and psychosocial support to the survivor.

The order is intended to ensure that the victim receives appropriate care following the criminal proceedings.

Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Yiribare, said the outcome reflected the commitment of the Police Service to investigating and prosecuting sexual and domestic abuse cases through the courts.

The case was heard before His Honour Stanley Adjei, who found the accused guilty on both count.