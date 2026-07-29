Ghana: Strengthening Maternal Care Key to Reducing Disabilities - Dr Adusu

A public health practitioner, Dr Isaac Mawuko Adusu, has observed that many developmental disabilities are linked to preventable maternal and perinatal conditions.

He explained that factors such as maternal malnutrition, inadequate prenatal care, birth complications, neonatal infections, and delays in early developmental screening and intervention continued to contribute significantly to the problem.

Drawing on current scientific evidence, Ghana's free primary healthcare policy goals, and global public health recommendations, Dr Adusu stressed that strengthening preventive healthcare remained the most effective way to address the situation.

He made the call in a presentation at the African Allied Healthcare Summit 2026 in Accra, where he advocated expanded access to quality antenatal care, improved maternal nutrition, skilled obstetric services, strengthened neonatal care, routine developmental surveillance, and early intervention programmes.

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According to him, such evidence-based strategies were practical investments that could improve lifelong outcomes for children while reducing future healthcare and social service costs.

Speaking on the theme: 'Ghana's Free Primary Healthcare Policy: A Transformational Step Toward Health Equity and Minimising Progression of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities', Dr Adusu outlined how strengthening maternal, newborn and early childhood health systems could significantly reduce the incidence of preventable developmental disabilities.

He added that such measures would also improve long-term health and economic outcomes.

The summit brought together healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers and public health practitioners, who engaged in discussions on the need to shift disability policy beyond treatment and rehabilitation towards prevention through stronger public health systems.

Participants highlighted the crucial role of governments, healthcare institutions, community organisations and international partners in building integrated maternal and child health systems capable of identifying and addressing developmental risks early.

Reflecting on the discussions, Dr Adusu noted that preventing developmental disabilities required sustained investment in maternal and child health, rather than relying solely on treatment after disabilities had developed.

He said strengthening preventive healthcare aligned with Ghana's Free Primary Healthcare Policy goals and offered African countries an opportunity to reduce health inequities while expanding access to quality care for mothers and children.

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Dr Adusu emphasised that the greatest opportunity to reduce developmental disabilities began before birth.

He explained that by strengthening maternal healthcare, improving nutrition, ensuring safe deliveries, expanding newborn care, and investing in early childhood intervention, African countries could improve outcomes for millions of children while building more resilient healthcare systems.

Dr Adusu is the Assistant Vice President of Adult Services at Seven Hills Rhode Island in the United States and Founder of Mawuko Outreach Ghana, where he provides leadership for community-based services supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.