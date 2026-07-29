Ghana: Accra to Host Major Continental Health Regulation Forum

Ghana is set to host more than 300 health regulators, policymakers and medical professionals from across Africa for the 28th Annual Scientific Conference of the Association of Medical Councils of Africa (AMCOA).

The four-day conference will take place in Accra from August 24 to 27, 2026, on the theme: "Responsive Regulation for Safer Communities and Better Health Outcomes."

Speaking at the official media launch in Accra, the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council (MDC), Dr Divine Banyubala, said the conference would provide a platform for African countries to explore ways of strengthening healthcare regulation and improving patient safety.

He explained that AMCOA is a continental body that brings together medical and dental regulatory authorities to promote high standards in medical education, professional registration, ethical practice and public protection.

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Dr Banyubala noted that the healthcare landscape was evolving rapidly due to new technologies, artificial intelligence, emerging diseases and the increasing movement of health professionals across borders.

He said these developments required strong and responsive regulatory systems to safeguard patients and ensure that only qualified and ethical professionals were allowed to practise.

He emphasised that the conference would go beyond routine discussions and serve as a platform to shape the future of healthcare regulation on the continent.

Participants, he said, would deliberate on key issues such as inclusive regulation, regulatory science, healthcare policy, digital data exchange among regulators, and healthcare regulation during emergencies and humanitarian crises.

Dr Banyubala expressed confidence that the deliberations would help strengthen regulatory systems across Africa and improve the quality of healthcare delivery.

He said Ghana was selected to host the conference due to its democratic stability, hospitality and progress in healthcare reforms, adding that the event would also offer the country an opportunity to share its experiences and learn from others.

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to officially open the conference on August 24, while the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, will close the scientific sessions on August 26.

The conference will bring together representatives from ministries of health, regulatory authorities, medical schools, professional associations, health insurance institutions, development partners, students and healthcare practitioners.

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Delegates are expected from several countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Namibia, Somalia, Sudan and Lesotho.

Dr Banyubala said more than 315 participants were expected to attend.

He encouraged healthcare professionals, researchers, students and institutions to register and participate, noting that Ghanaian practitioners who attend would earn 13 Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credit points.

He also appealed to corporate organisations, financial institutions and development partners to support the conference through sponsorship.

Dr Banyubala further called on the media to help raise awareness about the event and highlight the importance of effective healthcare regulation.

He said the media had a powerful role in informing the public and promoting national engagement, urging them to project Ghana as a ready host for the continental gathering.

He expressed appreciation to the Government, the Ministry of Health, sponsors and partners for their support towards the successful organisation of the conference.