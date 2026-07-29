Ghana: Commonwealth Games - Azu, Azamati, Saminu Breeze Into Men's 100m Semi-Finals

It was a good morning for the home nations in the men's 100m heats at Scotstoun Stadium as Team Wales' Jeremiah Azu and England's Elliot Jones comfortably booked their spots in the semi-finals with impressive runs.

Jones crossed the line in 10.07 seconds, with Azu marginally slower, stopping the clock at 10.10 seconds as the athletics programme began under grey skies at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

With heat placings counting for nothing, it was essentially a time trial, and both Azu and Jones looked in impressive form.

The wind was favourable inside the Scotstoun Stadium, but the times across the board were very competitive, raising the prospect of a thrilling battle for the medals.

Ghanaians Benjamin Azamati (10.00) and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu (10.01) recorded the fastest times across the 11 heats.

Team England also have two hopefuls through to the women's 100m semi-finals. Both Mabel Akande and Imani Lansiquot won their respective heats, the latter running the fastest time in quFollow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

alifying.

Akande's early benchmark time of 11.32 was eventually beaten, but nobody could better the 11.04 of Lansiquot, who is back competing after two years on the sidelines through injury.