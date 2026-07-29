North Africa: Egypt's Simplex Opens $50m CNC Factory in Regional Expansion

Egyptian manufacturing technology company Simplex has inaugurated its second production facility in 10th of Ramadan City, reportedly investing $50 million to expand its CNC machine manufacturing capacity while laying the foundation stone for a third factory.

The new facility spans 40,000 square meters and is expected to significantly increase production capacity as the company responds to growing demand from domestic and international markets. The inauguration was attended by Egypt's Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, investors, diplomats and business leaders, alongside the company's founders, Ahmed Shaaban and Mohamed Mansour.

Founded in 2013, Simplex designs, assembles and manufactures Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines used in industrial production. During the event, the company unveiled new CNC equipment carrying the "Proudly Made in Egypt" label and announced partnership and agency agreements in Jordan and Kuwait to strengthen its presence across the Middle East. The expansion follows a $13 million funding round completed in January 2025, led by Saudi Arabia's National Industrial Development Centre.

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Simplex has grown from a university graduation project into a manufacturer serving more than 4,500 customers across 34 countries in Africa, Europe and the Middle East. The company employs more than 400 people, has generated over $100 million in cumulative sales and currently exports about 15% of its production. The new investments are expected to create more than 1,000 direct jobs and over 10,000 indirect jobs while supporting plans to increase exports and reduce dependence on imported industrial equipment.

Key Takeaways

Simplex's expansion reflects a broader push by Egypt to strengthen domestic manufacturing and move up the industrial value chain. CNC machines are essential to modern manufacturing, enabling high-precision production across industries including automotive, aerospace, electronics and medical equipment. Historically, many African manufacturers have relied on imported machinery, creating high costs and long delivery times. By producing CNC equipment locally, Simplex aims to improve access to advanced manufacturing technology while reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.

The company's growing export footprint also highlights the increasing competitiveness of Egyptian industrial products in regional markets. Investors have shown rising interest in companies supporting industrial localization, particularly businesses that manufacture capital equipment rather than consumer goods.

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As governments across Africa prioritize industrialization and local value addition, companies producing advanced manufacturing technology could play a key role in strengthening regional supply chains. Simplex's latest investment positions it to benefit from that trend while supporting Egypt's ambition to become a regional manufacturing and export hub.