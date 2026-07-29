South African VC Delivers Stronger Exits As Market Matures

South Africa's venture capital industry is showing increasing signs of maturity, with two new studies finding that venture-backed companies are delivering stronger exits and investor returns comparable with more developed global markets.

The research, conducted by the SA SME Fund, Endeavor South Africa and the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA), analyzed venture capital performance between 2009 and 2026. A review of 226 realized exits found that investors received between 2.01 and 2.45 times their invested capital, providing evidence that South African venture capital is producing returns broadly in line with markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe and India.

A separate study examining 18 venture-backed exits across 21 funding rounds between 2014 and 2026 found a median gross internal rate of return of 54%, a median money-on-invested-capital multiple of 3.5x and a median exit valuation of approximately ZAR1.6 billion ($97.5 million). Beyond financial returns, the companies increased revenue by 256% and employment by 49% since 2021, creating more than 4,000 direct jobs, or roughly 230 jobs per company.

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The studies highlight a growing range of exit pathways, including international and domestic mergers and acquisitions, secondary transactions and public listings. Recent transactions include Mastercard's planned acquisition of BVNK, Motorola Solutions' acquisition of RapidDeploy, Nedbank's acquisition of iKhokha, Lesaka's acquisition of Adumo, Ticketmaster's acquisition of Quicket and Optasia's listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Industry leaders said the expanding exit market is strengthening confidence among founders and investors while demonstrating venture capital's ability to recycle capital into the next generation of startups.

Key Takeaways

Successful exits are one of the strongest indicators of a healthy venture capital ecosystem because they return capital to investors, reward founders and employees, and create funding for future startups. For years, South Africa's venture market was viewed as having strong entrepreneurial talent but limited opportunities for investors to realize returns. The latest research suggests that this gap is beginning to close as acquisitions, secondary sales and public listings become more common.

The emergence of domestic buyers, including banks, financial institutions and listed technology companies, is particularly significant because it expands the pool of potential acquirers beyond international firms. Stronger exit activity also makes venture capital a more attractive asset class for pension funds, family offices and development finance institutions seeking long-term returns alongside economic impact. As more successful founders and early investors recycle capital and expertise into new businesses, South Africa's venture ecosystem could enter a self-sustaining cycle of entrepreneurship, investment and innovation, further strengthening its position as one of Africa's leading technology hubs.