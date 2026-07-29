South Africa: JSE Lists New Etf Tracking South Africa's Top 30 Companies

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has listed the Oribi South Africa Top 30 Index Prescient Exchange Traded Fund, expanding the range of investment products available on South Africa's largest stock exchange and providing investors with a new way to access the country's leading listed companies.

The fund, which began trading on the JSE's Main Board under the share code ORBT30, is designed to track the performance of the Merqube South Africa Top 30 Index using a passive, full-replication strategy. The ETF seeks to mirror the composition and weightings of the underlying index, giving investors diversified exposure to South Africa's largest listed companies through a single investment.

The listing comes as demand continues to grow for low-cost, transparent investment products that provide broad market exposure. Exchange-traded funds have become increasingly popular among retail and institutional investors because they combine diversification, liquidity and relatively low management costs while allowing investors to buy and sell shares throughout the trading day.

The addition of ORBT30 further strengthens the JSE's exchange-traded product offering. Following the listing, the exchange now hosts 141 exchange-traded funds with a combined market capitalization of more than R262 billion, reflecting continued growth in South Africa's ETF market and broader participation in listed investment products.

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Key Takeaways

The continued expansion of the JSE's ETF market reflects a global shift toward passive investing, where investors seek diversified market exposure without the higher costs associated with actively managed funds. ETFs have become one of the fastest-growing investment vehicles worldwide because they provide transparent, liquid and cost-efficient access to equities, bonds and other asset classes. In South Africa, the growing number of listed ETFs is broadening investment opportunities for both individual and institutional investors while supporting greater participation in the country's capital markets. Products tracking major equity indices, such as the South Africa Top 30, also make it easier for investors to gain exposure to the country's largest companies without selecting individual stocks. As demand for diversified investment solutions continues to rise, the expanding ETF ecosystem is expected to play an increasingly important role in long-term wealth creation and capital market development across South Africa.