Egypt Launches Training for State-Owned Companies Ahead of IPOs

Egypt's Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has launched a national training program to prepare state-owned companies for public listings, supporting the government's privatization and initial public offering (IPO) program through capacity building and capital markets education.

The initiative, which began on July 26, is being delivered by the FRA's Financial Services Institute and the Egyptian Institute of Directors. The first seven-day training session brings together executives and senior managers from 14 state-owned companies that currently hold temporary listings on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX). The program targets board members, chief executives, chief financial officers, investor relations officers, governance specialists and internal audit officials.

The curriculum covers seven core areas required for successful public offerings, including capital markets regulation, temporary and final listing procedures, financial and accounting readiness, corporate governance and sustainability, disclosure requirements, prospectus preparation, IPO execution and post-listing compliance. Experts from the FRA, the Egyptian Exchange and licensed financial advisers are participating in the program.

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FRA Chairman Islam Azzam said the initiative is designed to strengthen companies' technical and financial readiness while helping them meet EGX listing standards and international governance practices. Although the first phase focuses on the 20 state-owned companies currently holding temporary listings, the program will be expanded to other government-owned enterprises preparing for public offerings in sectors including oil, mining, pharmaceuticals, tourism, construction, education and manufacturing.

Key Takeaways

Egypt's training initiative highlights that successful privatization depends on more than simply offering shares to investors. Companies preparing for public markets must establish robust governance structures, improve financial reporting, strengthen internal controls and meet ongoing disclosure requirements expected of listed businesses. By investing in executive education before companies go public, regulators aim to reduce execution risks, improve investor confidence and support stronger post-listing performance. The program also aligns with Egypt's broader strategy of using capital markets to attract private investment, broaden ownership of state assets and deepen liquidity on the Egyptian Exchange. As governments across emerging markets increasingly turn to stock exchanges to raise capital and improve corporate efficiency, initiatives that strengthen institutional readiness can play an important role in ensuring public offerings are well received by investors and contribute to the long-term development of domestic capital markets.