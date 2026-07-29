Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Launches SME Exchange to Boost Business Financing

Zimbabwe has launched the Zimbabwe Entrepreneurship Exchange (ZEEX), a regulated capital markets platform designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises raise funding and eventually access the country's public stock exchanges.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube officially launched ZEEX in Bulawayo on Friday. Regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe, the platform complements the country's existing capital markets infrastructure, which includes the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX). It is intended to provide SMEs with a structured pathway from private capital raising to public market participation and, ultimately, listings on the country's main exchanges.

The platform responds to a longstanding financing gap for Zimbabwe's SMEs. According to the 2025 Economic Census, SMEs account for 76.1% of businesses in the country, generate approximately $14.2 billion in annual revenue, contribute $8.6 billion in value added to the economy and employ more than 70% of the workforce. Despite their economic importance, many struggle to obtain bank financing because traditional lenders typically require collateral that smaller businesses cannot provide.

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Under ZEEX's framework, businesses first raise capital through a private markets segment, where sponsoring brokers and corporate finance advisers help structure equity, debt or other financial instruments for investors. As companies mature, they can transition to ZEEX's public markets segment, where their securities become available to both retail and institutional investors before potentially graduating to the ZSE or VFEX. Officials say the platform will also create new investment opportunities for pension funds, institutional investors and Zimbabwe's diaspora.

Key Takeaways

ZEEX represents a shift toward market-based financing for small businesses, offering an alternative to traditional bank lending. Rather than relying primarily on collateral, companies seeking capital through the platform will be evaluated on factors such as their business model, management quality, financial performance and growth prospects. Similar junior exchanges and private market platforms have helped emerging businesses access equity and long-term capital in markets including South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya. If successfully implemented, ZEEX could strengthen Zimbabwe's entrepreneurial ecosystem by improving access to growth capital while creating a pipeline of companies capable of listing on the country's main stock exchanges. The initiative also has the potential to deepen domestic capital markets by expanding the range of investable businesses and attracting greater participation from institutional and diaspora investors seeking exposure to high-growth enterprises.