Tunisia: Tunis Exchange Halts Trading After Market Drop Triggers Circuit Break

The Tunis Stock Exchange suspended trading for the remainder of Tuesday's session after the benchmark TUNINDEX fell sharply, triggering the market's circuit breaker mechanism designed to curb excessive volatility during periods of heavy selling.

In a notice issued to brokers and investors, the exchange said trading was halted under Article 3.7 of its Trading Rules after the benchmark index declined by more than 3% during the session. Trading resumed under normal conditions on Wednesday, July 29. The suspension followed renewed selling pressure after the TUNINDEX had already fallen 1.90% during the previous trading session.

The Tunis Stock Exchange's circuit breaker framework contains two levels of intervention. A decline of more than 3% results in a one-hour trading halt, during which investors may cancel existing orders. If losses exceed 5%, trading is suspended for the rest of the day, with the last traded price becoming the official closing price. Tuesday's market closure indicates that the second stage of the mechanism was activated as selling intensified.

The TUNINDEX tracks the performance of all companies listed on the Tunis Stock Exchange and serves as the country's primary equity benchmark. While trading interruptions are uncommon in Tunisia, exchange officials said the mechanism is intended to preserve orderly markets during periods of exceptional volatility and reduce the risk of panic-driven selling.

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Key Takeaways

Circuit breakers have become a standard feature of modern stock exchanges, providing a temporary pause when markets experience unusually large price swings. Rather than preventing declines, these mechanisms are designed to slow trading, give investors time to process new information and reduce the likelihood of disorderly markets driven by panic or automated trading. Similar safeguards exist on major exchanges around the world, including in the United States, Europe and several African markets. Although trading halts are relatively rare in Tunisia, their activation signals unusually strong selling pressure and heightened investor uncertainty. Whether such declines develop into broader market corrections depends largely on the underlying economic or political factors driving investor sentiment. In the longer term, circuit breakers help reinforce market stability by ensuring that periods of extreme volatility do not undermine confidence in the functioning and integrity of the capital market.