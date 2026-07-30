Angola: Unitel Hit By Cyberattack Ahead of Historic Angola Stock Market Debut

Angolan telecom operator Unitel said it detected a cyberattack on its technology infrastructure just one day before its shares were scheduled to begin trading on the Angola Debt and Securities Exchange (BODIVA), disrupting voice, mobile data and internet services nationwide.

The company said it identified the attack at approximately 2:20 a.m. local time on Tuesday, July 28, and immediately activated its incident response and containment procedures. Technical and cybersecurity teams have been deployed to restore affected services, although disruptions were still ongoing. Unitel has not disclosed the source of the attack or whether any customer or corporate data was compromised.

The incident comes at a pivotal moment for the operator, whose shares are due to begin trading on Wednesday following the completion of Angola's largest initial public offering. The Angolan government sold a 15% stake, or 7.5 million shares, raising 300.3 billion kwanzas (about $327 million) at 40,040 kwanzas per share, the top of the indicative price range. The offering was oversubscribed by 21%, attracting more than 11,000 investors, according to BODIVA.

Unitel will become the first non-financial company listed on Angola's stock exchange, marking a milestone in President João Lourenço's PROPRIV privatization program. The company was nationalized in 2022 after the state seized stakes linked to Vidatel and Geni, entities associated with former shareholder Isabel dos Santos. As of Tuesday, neither BODIVA nor Angola's Capital Markets Commission had announced any delay to the planned market debut.

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Key Takeaways

The cyberattack highlights the growing operational risks facing companies as they enter public markets, where cybersecurity incidents can quickly become material events for investors. Telecommunications operators are particularly attractive targets because they provide critical communications infrastructure serving millions of consumers and businesses. While the timing of the attack is notable given Unitel's stock market debut, its long-term impact will depend on how quickly services are restored, whether customer data was affected and how effectively the company communicates with investors and regulators.

The IPO remains a landmark for Angola's capital markets, representing the country's largest public offering and the first listing of a non-financial company on BODIVA. For investors, the episode underscores that operational resilience and cybersecurity preparedness are increasingly important considerations alongside financial performance when evaluating listed companies, particularly in sectors that provide essential digital infrastructure.