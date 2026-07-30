Rwanda: Photos - Niyonkuru Ends Rwanda's C'wealth Games Jinx With Historic Bronze

Rwanda has etched its name into Commonwealth Games history after Florence Niyonkuru won the bronze medal in the women's 10,000m final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Competing against some of the world's finest long-distance runners, Niyonkuru crossed the finish line in 31:55.47 to secure third place on the podium.

Australia's Rose Davies claimed gold in 31:39.32, while Kenya's Diana Wanza took silver.

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Niyonkuru's bronze marked a historic breakthrough for Rwanda, ending years of waiting for a Commonwealth Games medal and delivering the country's first podium finish since making its debut at the Games.

The achievement is another major milestone for the 25-year-old, whose career has continued to flourish on the international stage.

Earlier this year, she won gold in the elite women's 10,000m at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru.

Niyonkuru and fellow Rwandan athlete Emeline Imanizabayo later withdrew from the 2026 Kigali International Peace Marathon to focus on preparations for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, according to Rwanda Athletics Federation Technical Director Peter Ndacyayisenga.

In Glasgow, Niyonkuru has now turned those preparations into a historic achievement that will be remembered as one of the biggest moments in Rwanda's sporting history.

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In other events, Magnifique Umutesiwase opened Rwanda's athletics campaign in the women's 100m, finishing fourth in Heat 6 in 11.97 seconds.

In the women's 800m, Honorine Iribagiza finished fifth in Heat 4 with a new personal best of 2:05.36, narrowly missing out on qualification.

Claire Uwitonze also finished sixth in Heat 2 in 2:07.00, falling short of qualification.