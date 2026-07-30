Rwanda: Why Scholarships, Innovation Are Key to Tripling Varsity Enrolment

The government has set one of Africa's most ambitious higher education targets: increasing tertiary enrolment from the current 9 percent to 27 percent by 2030, effectively tripling the share of young people accessing university education.

The goal, embedded in the country's long-term development agenda, is intended to produce the skilled workforce needed to drive Rwanda's transition to a knowledge-based economy.

But university leaders say achieving it will require more than simply admitting more students.

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Interviews with vice chancellors, university principals and senior education officials reveal broad agreement on what must change.

They argue that higher education must become more affordable, flexible and responsive to labour market needs, backed by stronger partnerships among government, universities and the private sector.

Financing remains the biggest challenge

Prof. Didas Muganga, Vice Chancellor of the University of Rwanda (UR), said the country already produces enough secondary school graduates to sustain significant growth in university enrolment.

"The main challenge is not the availability of places but affordability," he said.

UR has already demonstrated that expansion is possible, increasing enrolment from about 28,000 students in 2022 to more than 33,000 today, representing annual growth of around 11 percent over the past two years.

Muganga believes similar growth across Rwanda's 40 accredited higher learning institutions would put the country on course to achieve the national target.

However, he stressed that expanding student financing is essential. While government scholarships remain the backbone of university funding, particularly at UR, Rwanda needs more private scholarship providers and innovative financing models that allow students to study first and repay after graduation.

"Universities may build more classrooms and infrastructure, but without financing for students, those facilities alone will not increase enrolment," he said.

Expansion must preserve quality

Muganga warned that enrolment growth should not come at the expense of quality.

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Universities, he said, must recruit more lecturers, expand teaching facilities and maintain healthy student-to-staff ratios. At the same time, postgraduate education should grow rapidly to produce more qualified academics.

UR has increased PhD enrolment from just over 200 students in 2022 to more than 700, while accredited doctoral programmes have risen from about 70 to more than 100.

Producing more doctoral graduates, he said, will strengthen teaching capacity across both public and private universities.

Universities must evolve

Beyond financing, university leaders say institutions must rethink how education is delivered.

Prof. Phillip Cotton, Vice Chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) and former UR Vice Chancellor, believes the government's target is achievable if universities embrace new approaches.

"I agree with what the government is trying to do. It is the right thing to do, and it is doable," he said. "But universities will have to think differently."

Cotton said the traditional model of relying largely on physical classrooms will not accommodate the planned expansion.

Universities should adopt online and blended learning, flexible study schedules, digital learning resources and modern assessment methods to serve more students without compromising quality.

He also noted that many families struggle to support students through several years of uninterrupted full-time study. Modular programmes and micro-credentials would allow learners to study while working and earning an income.

To support expansion, universities should diversify their revenue through consultancy, executive education, research grants, alumni giving and commercial partnerships rather than relying mainly on tuition fees and government sponsorship.

Aligning education with the job market

Dr. Callixte Kabera, Vice Chancellor of East African Christian University and President of the Association of Private Universities in Rwanda, said enrolment is growing but not fast enough to meet the national target.

He argued that universities must regularly update curricula to match the evolving demands of the economy while integrating practical skills and professional certifications into degree programmes.

Emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, renewable energy, logistics, digital technologies and agribusiness present opportunities to attract more students while preparing graduates for future jobs.

Kabera also emphasised stronger collaboration with employers to shape curricula, expand internships and improve graduate employability.

"Universities should not only prepare graduates to look for jobs, but also empower them to create employment for themselves and others," he said.

Like other university leaders, Kabera identified affordability as one of the biggest barriers to higher education. He said expanding scholarships, introducing flexible financing arrangements and strengthening partnerships with banks, development partners and government will be crucial.

He added that universities should also improve teaching facilities, strengthen digital systems, expand international partnerships, build active alumni networks and invest more in quality assurance to attract both local and international students.

Scholarships can expand access

Dr. Papias Musafiri Malimba, Principal of East African College, believes scholarship programmes offer one of the quickest ways to widen access to higher education.

His institution recently launched the Nabers' Merit Scholarship Fund, which aims to support 500 vulnerable but academically deserving students annually over the next four years, benefiting 2,000 students in its first phase.

"Our scholarship fund is our contribution to Rwanda's ambition of tripling higher education enrolment by ensuring that financial hardship is no longer a barrier for talented students," he said.

The college is also introducing programmes tailored to Rwanda's future skills needs, including management linked to digital transformation and financial technology.

"We want to make a difference by offering programmes that respond to the skills needed to realise Rwanda's Vision 2035 and Vision 2050," he said.

Student support goes beyond tuition

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Prof. Olu Ojedokun, Vice Chancellor of the University of Kigali, said expanding access also requires addressing accommodation.

The university has invested in hostel facilities while expanding scholarship opportunities and partnerships that enable students to access education loans.

He also believes universities must improve marketing and outreach.

"Sometimes opportunities exist, including scholarships, but prospective students simply don't know about them," he said.

Quality remains the priority

The Ministry of Education insists that enrolment growth must be matched by high academic standards.

Eng. Pascal Gatabazi, Technical Chief Advisor at the ministry, encouraged universities to establish scholarship funds to make higher education more inclusive.

He said Rwanda also aims to position itself as a regional higher education hub capable of attracting students from across Africa.

"We want numbers, but more importantly we want quality. We need to graduate a workforce that is capable of contributing to national development," he said.

A shared responsibility

Although university leaders approached the challenge from different perspectives, they agreed on the priorities: expanding scholarships and student financing, adopting flexible learning models, strengthening links with employers, modernising curricula, investing in teaching capacity and improving student services.

Achieving Rwanda's target of increasing tertiary enrolment to 27 percent by 2030 will require coordinated action by government, universities and the private sector. If these reforms are implemented together, education leaders believe the ambitious goal remains within reach.