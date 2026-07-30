Sudan's Ambassador to Baghdad Meets Iraqi Minister of Justice

Sudan's Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq, Abdelrahim Sir Al-Khatim, met on Monday with Iraqi Minister of Justice Dr. Khalid Shawani, where they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and coordination, as well as develop existing mechanisms between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ambassador Abdelrahim delivered a written message from the Minister of Justice, Dr. Abdullah Mohamed Dirif, to his Iraqi counterpart, congratulating him on his reappointment as Minister of Justice. The message conveyed wishes for success in his duties and praised the strong fraternal ties and distinguished cooperation between the governments and peoples of the two brotherly countries.

The minister expressed his firm commitment to further developing bilateral relations and advancing them toward broader horizons through joint cooperation mechanisms, in addition to enhancing mutual support and coordination at regional and international forums.

The Sudanese ambassador also provided the Iraqi minister with a brief overview of the political and security situation in Sudan and the recent victories achieved by the Sudanese Armed Forces and supporting forces, as well as the restoration of control over large areas of the country. He noted that state institutions have maintained their cohesion and continued to perform their duties efficiently despite the ongoing conflict.

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Ambassador Abdelrahim affirmed Sudan's readiness to maintain continuous cooperation and coordination between Sudanese institutions and their Iraqi counterparts, praising judicial cooperation between the two countries, as well as collaboration in combating terrorism and organized crime.

For his part, the Iraqi Minister of Justice welcomed Ambassador Abdelrahim Sir Al-Khatim, expressing his wishes for Sudan's security, stability, and progress. He praised the strong judicial relations between the two countries and their close coordination at regional and international forums.

The Iraqi minister affirmed Iraq's readiness to cooperate and engage with Sudan across all fields, particularly with the Sudanese Ministry of Justice. He also reviewed Iraq's experience following the wars it endured in previous decades and their devastating impact on Iraqi society and families, stressing the importance of strengthening social cohesion and reducing external interventions that threaten national unity and sovereignty.