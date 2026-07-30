Sudan: Prime Minister Reviews Performance of Oil and Electricity Sectors

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris chaired an expanded meeting on Monday with Minister of Energy Eng. Al-Mutasim Ibrahim Ahmed, Red Sea State Wali Lt. Gen. Mustafa Mohamed Nour, the Prime Minister's Special Representative Dr. Al-Hussein Al-Khalifa Al-Siddiq Al-Hafian, Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Ali Mohamed Ali, the Director General of the Sudan Electricity Company, and the Director General of the Khartoum Refinery.

In a press statement, Minister of Energy Eng. Al-Mutasim Ibrahim Ahmed said he presented a comprehensive briefing on the oil sector, covering production, distribution, and imports aimed at ensuring the stability of petroleum supplies in the domestic market and their availability at affordable prices for citizens. He explained that the ministry is working intensively to increase production at operational, newly developed, and secure oilfields, while maintaining around-the-clock monitoring to ensure the uninterrupted flow of petroleum supplies to meet the urgent needs of the transport, agriculture, and industrial sectors.

Regarding the electricity sector, the minister highlighted the extensive efforts being made to increase power generation, rehabilitate and rebuild transmission and distribution networks, and continuously develop renewable energy projects.

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For his part, the Director General of the Sudan Electricity Company, Eng. Abdullah Mohamed Ahmed Ali, outlined the significant work undertaken in the electricity sector, including the addition of new generating units and the maintenance of transmission, substation, and distribution facilities. He said approximately 1,300 kilometres of transmission towers damaged or destroyed during the conflict have been repaired and rehabilitated, alongside the reconstruction of electricity networks in Khartoum, Al-Gezira, and other affected states. He also noted that several solar and renewable energy projects are expected to be launched in the near future.

With regard to Red Sea State, the Director General announced that electricity interconnection projects for the towns of Dordeib and Haya are nearing completion, while work continues on the Suakin electricity project. He also revealed that a new power barge has arrived at Port Sudan Port and is expected to enter service soon, helping to provide a more stable electricity supply for the city. In addition, he confirmed that the Kalaneib electricity project is close to completion and commissioning.