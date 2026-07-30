Sudan: Infrastructure and Transport Minister - Sudan Open to Smart Arab Partnerships to Rebuild Transport Sector

Khartoum, July 27, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Saif Al-Nasr Al-Tijani Haroun, affirmed that Sudan is moving steadily toward building effective Arab partnerships to support the reconstruction and modernization of the transport sector, strengthen economic integration and regional connectivity, and keep pace with global developments in smart transport and digital transformation.

The minister made the remarks during the opening session of the First Sudanese-Arab Smart Transport Forum, held at the Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum under the theme: "Towards a Smart and Sustainable Partnership for Rebuilding Sudan's Transport Sector." The forum was organized by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in partnership with the Arab Marketing Agency, affiliated with the Arab Economic Unity Council, and brought together representatives of the League of Arab States, specialized Arab organizations, public and private sector institutions, and transport experts from across the Arab world.

Welcoming the participants, the minister said the forum reflects Sudan's commitment to expanding cooperation with Arab partners and strengthening strategic partnerships in transport and infrastructure to advance sustainable development and promote trade and investment between Sudan and the Arab region.

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He noted that regional integration and connectivity have become a strategic necessity amid the geopolitical changes taking place across the region, stressing that developing all modes of transport is essential for supporting the national economy, achieving sustainable development, securing supply chains, and improving trade links between Sudan and Arab countries.

The minister described the forum as a practical step toward attracting Arab investment to support the reconstruction of Sudan's transport sector through the development of roads and bridges, railways, seaports and river ports, dry ports, logistics centres, as well as digital transformation projects, artificial intelligence applications, and modern transport management technologies.

He added that the forum would discuss a number of strategic projects, investment opportunities, and state-approved incentives for investors, while also reviewing efforts to restore transport services across the country to facilitate the return of citizens to their areas and the resumption of economic and public services.

The minister highlighted progress made in the railway sector, including efforts to restore railway lines, rehabilitate infrastructure, upgrade locomotives and rolling stock, modernize signalling systems, rehabilitate workshops, and strengthen human capacity as the foundation for efficient and safe transport services.

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He also praised the sacrifices made by the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Joint Forces, and other supporting regular forces during the Battle of Dignity, stating that their achievements had created favourable conditions for launching the reconstruction phase and restoring essential services across the country.

Concluding his remarks, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the League of Arab States, the Arab Economic Unity Council, specialized Arab organizations, and the Arab private sector. He stressed that Sudan views the Arab region as its closest partner in supporting national recovery and reconstruction efforts and in building a modern, smart, and sustainable transport system that serves the interests of both Sudan and the wider Arab region.