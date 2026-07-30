Sudan: Ministry of Animal Resources, National Economic Corporation Forge Partnership to Boost Livestock Exports

The Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries and the National Economic Corporation have agreed to implement a strategic partnership project aimed at increasing livestock exports under the slogan: "From Pastures to Markets: Towards a New Future for Livestock and Fisheries Exports."

The agreement was reached during a meeting on Monday at the ministry's headquarters between Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Prof. Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Economic Corporation General Engineer Dr. Khalid Abdeen Mohamed Al-Shami.

Al-Mansouri welcomed the agreement and called for further national partnerships that serve the interests of the country and its citizens, pledging to overcome all obstacles facing their implementation.

For his part, Al-Shami said the partnership aims to increase exports, boost revenues, create employment opportunities, and reduce smuggling.

The two sides agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding to begin implementing projects that support exports and contribute to increasing national income.