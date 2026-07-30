Sudan: Speakers At Smart Partnership Forum Stress That Development Depends On Stability

- Speakers at the Sudanese-Arab Smart Partnership Forum, held on Monday at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel under the theme "Towards a Smart and Sustainable Partnership," stressed that sustainable development can only be achieved through stability, while highlighting the importance of modern technology in rebuilding infrastructure.

Director-General of the Arab Administrative Development Organization, Dr. Adel Abdel Aziz, said the initiative comes at a pivotal moment in Sudan's history amid highly complex circumstances. He stressed that Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue is essential to resolving differences and fostering stability, noting that development is inseparable from peace and stability. He also underscored the importance of harnessing modern technology in rehabilitating infrastructure.

Dr. Abdel Aziz said Sudan represents a strategic depth for the Arab world and possesses significant resources and a strategic location that qualify it to contribute to Arab and global food security, while supporting economic growth through the effective utilization of its vast resources. He added that the forum serves as an important gateway to reconstruction, economic integration between Sudan and Arab countries, and the promotion of strategic partnerships.

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He further noted that reconstruction depends on developing skilled human resources and building institutional capacity to implement development projects, highlighting Sudan's promising youth potential. He added that the Arab Administrative Development Organization has been implementing programmes in Sudan since 2009 and continues to strengthen partnerships with Sudanese institutions, while preparing additional specialized programmes to support the country's reconstruction and infrastructure rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Bahgat Abu Al-Nasr, representative of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, said modern transport networks facilitate the movement of people and goods, while outdated transport systems hinder development, underscoring the need to keep pace with technological advancements on a continuous basis.

He added that Sudan has the potential to become a major regional hub, which requires the development of a modern and extensive road network. He also expressed confidence in the ability of Sudanese youth to develop effective solutions to current challenges.

Abu Al-Nasr stressed that access to expertise is crucial and that Sudan can benefit from adapting successful international experiences. He concluded by emphasizing that smart transport projects have become a necessity in the era of globalization and called for innovative partnerships to achieve a shared vision for smart transport in Sudan and the wider Arab world.