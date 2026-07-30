Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to deliver a special address to the nation on Thursday, with State House billing it as a speech focused on Kenya's future and a renewed national vision.

In a promotional message released ahead of the address, State House says the President will urge Kenyans to embrace a bold national vision, arguing that countries capable of transforming their fortunes do so by setting ambitious goals and working collectively toward them.

"A nation is not ultimately defined by where it begins, or where it stands today, but by the future it has the courage to build," the promotional video released Thursday morning states.

Ruto camp in reset mode

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The promotion notes that the President will call on citizens to take ownership of Kenya's future, saying the responsibility for shaping the country's direction rests not only with leaders and government but with all Kenyans, in line with the Constitution.

Although State House has not disclosed the full agenda of the address, its timing has sparked political attention after UDA suffered one of its most significant electoral setbacks since the 2022 General Election.

A July 16 by-election saw Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru win the Ol Kalou seat with 35,440 votes, defeating UDA's Samuel Muchina Nyagah, who garnered 5,450 votes.

The scale of the loss prompted rare public introspection within the ruling party, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki acknowledging the need for a strategic rethink, declaring it was "back to the drawing board" and later saying it was time to "reengineer the game altogether."

The political fallout has also been compounded by accusations from opposition leaders that state security agencies were used to intimidate voters and journalists during the by-election.

The poll was marred by chaotic scenes after heavily armed masked men travelling in unmarked SUVs dispersed residents with teargas and assaulted journalists covering the vote, leaving several injured and prompting calls for an independent investigation.

While authorities have not publicly identified the masked men or the agency under whose authority they were operating, opposition leaders linked the operation to attempts to influence the poll--allegations that government actors denied.

President Ruto subsequently downplayed the by-election loss and vowed a decisive crackdown on political goons.

The contest, widely viewed as a referendum on the Kenya Kwanza administration's standing in the Mt Kenya region following President Ruto's fallout with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has intensified debate over the ruling party's strategy heading into the 2027 General Election.

State House has not indicated whether the President's address will touch on the evolving political landscape, saying only that it will focus on "Kenya's future."

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This version keeps the reporting factual, links the speech to the prevailing political context through timing rather than causation, and avoids suggesting the President is responding to the by-election unless he actually does so in the address.