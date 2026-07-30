Kenya: Govt Defends Instant Traffic Fines As Road Crash Losses Hit Sh1.36tn

Nairobi — The government has defended its proposed Instant Fines System, arguing that the technology-driven enforcement framework will improve road safety, reduce corruption and help curb the enormous economic losses caused by road crashes.

In a submission to the National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Roads and Transport said road traffic crashes cost Kenya an estimated Sh1.356 trillion in 2024, equivalent to 8.2 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), highlighting the urgent need for stronger traffic law enforcement.

The Ministry said the proposed system is part of the National Road Safety Action Plan (2024-2028) and will support technology-based enforcement targeting speeding and other traffic offences.

It added that the reforms will be anchored in the proposed Traffic (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to replace criminal prosecution for minor traffic offences with an administrative penalty system.

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"The proposed Instant Fines System is not an isolated enforcement initiative, but a key intervention within the Government's broader road safety reform programme," the Ministry said.

"The system is designed not merely to issue penalties, but to change road user behaviour, reduce speeding and other unsafe practices."

Responding to concerns over inadequate road signage, the Ministry acknowledged that some traffic signs have been vandalized, damaged or removed over time.

However, it maintained that all roads currently fitted with speed cameras have the required statutory speed limit signs and said additional warning signs will be installed progressively in collaboration with road agencies.

The Ministry also dismissed concerns over transparency, saying the system will rely on certified speed detection devices, electronic payments, digital records and an appeals mechanism to safeguard motorists' rights while minimizing opportunities for corruption.

According to the Ministry, implementation will be phased, beginning with high-risk road corridors identified through crash data before expanding to other parts of the country.

The government said the long-term objective is to cut road traffic fatalities by half by 2030 through stronger enforcement, safer road user behaviour and data-driven interventions.